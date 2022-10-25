Imagine being robbed by the so-called Glitter Bandit

There are plenty of famous outlaws whose names live on in infamy, such as Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy, Hoodoo Brown and — now — The Glitter Bandit. Wait, what?

The Connecticut Post reports this newest lawbreaker’s crime spree is finally over after police nabbed her for a trio of 2020 bank robberies. The bandit’s real name is Jessica Joyce.

How did Joyce, 36, score a moniker as awesome as The Glitter Bandit? Well, it had everything to do with her trendy clothes.

The woman would rob banks while wearing a glitter face mask and a halter top. She managed to swipe $3,000 during her crime spree by spooking bank tellers with a threat that she had a bomb and wasn’t afraid to detonate it.

Joyce pleaded guilty to all three counts of first-degree robbery and will be sentenced on January 9; she faces up to seven years in prison.

It should also be noted Joyce told police she worked as an escort and had one of her clients drive her to one of the banks she robbed. The man allegedly had no idea he was an accomplice.