Fatal Crash on Hwy 154-Yamhill County

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours.

OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.