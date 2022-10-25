Breaking bread: Study finds that eating meals with family relieves stress

There’s nothing better for alleviating stress than good food and even better company.

A study conducted by the American Heart Association reports that 91% of parents found their families were less stressed after sharing a meal together.

Of the 1,000 adults polled, 84% say they want to have family meals more often, while 54% note that sharing a meal with family or friends allows them to slow down after a busy day. When it comes to daily stress level, 65% say they are moderately stressed, while 27% responded that they are extremely stressed.

Dining with family leads to other benefits, as evidenced by the nearly 60% of respondents who assert that their food choices are healthier while eating with others.

“Sharing meals with others is a great way to reduces stress, boost self-esteem and improve social connection, particularly for kids,” says Erin Michos, a volunteer for the American Heart Association. “Chronic, constant stress can also increase your lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, so it is important for people to find ways to reduce and manage stress as much as possible, as soon as possible.”