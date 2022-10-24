“The dingo ate my cookie” excuse falls flat, earns tourist $2,300 fine

Do not feed the dingoes, indeed.

Daily Mail reports a 23-year-old Fraser Island tourist had to cough up $2,300 for feeding a wild dingo some cookies. Dingoes are protected in Queensland, and tourists are actively encouraged not to feed the wild animals.

They don’t want dingoes associating humans with food — especially when it’s whelping season, because the dingoes are nursing puppies and are actively hunting for food.

Back in April, the tourist got out of his car and “brazenly” fed the wild creature right on the road. His crime was photographed, which landed him the hefty fine.

He did get a little slack, since the maximum fine is $11,500. Authorities are very strict about not feeding the wildlife and are known to be intolerant of any infraction.

“The person said the man was brazenly feeding the [dingo], and given his place at the front of the queue, his offending was witnessed by multiple people,” the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said of this specific incident, the second of the year.

Whelping season runs through November, which means the dogs might be extra aggressive. If you were alive back in 2001, you may remember the tragic tale of ﻿Clinton Gage, who was killed by a dingo. Dingoes have bitten several people in the years since, which is why the Fraser Island authorities have issued such a heavy fine.

Long story short: If you visit another country, please respect the rules because they are there for a reason. And, if you must break them because you’re a monster, do so when no one is watching.