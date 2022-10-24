Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley on Sunday made numerous references to Murray’s 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, saying it was time for a change. Smiley called Murray the image of big government. Smiley is making her first run for public office. Murray, who is seeking a sixth term, said in this election: “Women’s rights are on the ballot. Our democracy is on the ballot and our economy is on the ballot.”