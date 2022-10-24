Box of sharp objects causes 3 dozen flat tires during morning rush

The morning commute in Los Angeles is usually very interesting, but this one takes the cake because it’s downright bizarre.

ABC affiliate KABC reports 36 drivers suffered flat tires on their cars on the 405 Freeway by Mulholland Drive during the rush-hour commute. It’s believed a truck spilled either a box of nails or wooden blocks onto the highway, which may have caused the conga line of disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

An investigation into who or what caused the hazard is ongoing, with no suspects identified or arrested at this time.

It’s believed the spillage was accidental. No one was injured.