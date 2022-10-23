Who would win: A group of cops or a woman with hundreds of angry bees?

This beekeeper brought the pain when she unleashed hives of bees on a group of police officers serving an eviction notice.

Mass Live reports the incident happened in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, when people protested the eviction of Alton King Jr. from his $1.5 million home. Apparently, he had been ordered to vacate back in 2018 for failing to pay $1.2 million.

But no reason was given for why so many people were mad he was given the boot.

A police report noted, “During this time, the officers secured the premises and waited for Mr. King to return, as we were told that he was at court trying to delay the eviction.”

Enter ﻿Rorie S. Woods, who drove 30 minutes from her town of Hadley to give officers a piece of her mind. She came in an SUV that was towing a trailer full of beehives — and she was wearing a bee suit. Police say she pulled up, “went to the back of the trailer and started shaking bee hives [sic] to let the bees out … causing hundreds of bees to swarm around.”

“Officers at this time attempted to stop Woods but were attacked by the bees,” the report continued. Police were injured by the “sting” operation and some even fled into the home to escape the angry swarm.

Three of the officers who were stung were allergic to bees. So what did Woods say to that when she was eventually arrested? “Oh, you’re allergic? Good,” the report says.

We certainly hope it was worth it because Woods now faces felony charges of disorderly conduct, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Had one of the officers died from the stings, she would have also been charged with manslaughter.