Walker, Goodwin lead Seahawks to 37-23 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23. Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Seattle jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead. The Seahawks have won three of four and now lead the NFC West. The Chargers had their three-game winning streak snapped. Justin Herbert was 33 of 51 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.