Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.