Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Segura had made an error earlier in the game that cost the Phillies a run and also got picked off first base. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins committed a two-base error that led to an unearned run for the Padres. But starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to pitch five sharp inning and pick up the win.