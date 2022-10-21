Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points. Lillard’s free throws with 33.9 seconds left tied it at 111. Booker missed a short jumper before Simons’ layup put Portland in front. Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton on the other end, but Ayton missed the first, then missed the second on purpose for a failed try at a tying basket.