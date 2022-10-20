Quick cash grab attempt goes up in smoke. Literally.

Some would-be thief was outsmarted by an ATM during what they’d likely hoped would be an easy heist.

It appears they thought a bomb would do the trick.

ABC-affiliate KABC reports that a thief rigged an explosive to detonate a Bank of America ATM in Palmdale, California, early Sunday morning. While they succeeded in damaging the machine, the cash dispenser declined to give them any money.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived to find debris around the explosion site. Deputies confirmed that no cash was taken.

The suspect remains at large, and no injuries have yet been reported.

As for the machine, it is currently out of service.