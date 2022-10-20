“Pan Solo”: Bakers create life-size bread sculpture of Star Wars hero frozen in carbonite

As an entry in a local Halloween-themed contest, a mother-daughter baking team in Benicia, California, have recreated a life-size version of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, as the hero was seen at the climax of The Empire Strikes Back.

Hannalee and Catherine Pervan debuted “Pan Solo” at their One House Bakery and via Instagram. “I know, we’re giant nerds,” Hannalee admitted, asking fans for votes for Benicia’s 15th annual Scarecrow Contest.

“Our hero ‘Pan Solo’ has been trapped in Levainite by the evil Java the Hut,” reads a sign in the store’s window, according to People.

The pair perfectly recreated Harrison Ford‘s tortured expression and outstretched fingers as he was frozen alive — and managed to also add all the knobs and other assorted greeblies seen on the actual prop.

This isn’t the first time the bakers dabbled in that galaxy far, far away: in 2020, they debuted the Paindalorian, a life-size, starchy send-up of Pedro Pascal‘s The Mandalorian character. Accompanying him was “Baby Dough-da,” whose hovering pram was recreated with mixing bowls, and a 7-foot-tall version of IG-11, his nurse droid, made out of various cooking tools.