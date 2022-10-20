Go green, for a lot of green: Rolls-Royce unveils $413K EV Spectre

If you’re in the market for an electric car, it’s a good bet you’re not in this market: Rolls-Royce has unveiled Spectre, its brand-new EV with a sticker price that will set you back around $413,000.

As ABC News points out, Spectre is far less expensive than the world’s most expensive electric auto, the $2.4 million Rimac Nevera hypercar. And while it’s no slouch doing 0-60 MPH, it’s not the fastest, either.

Also, the Spectre’s range is just 260 miles on a full charge — far shorter than the $154,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring, which can travel 516 miles before you need to plug it in. However, unlike those cars, the Spectre is a Rolls-Royce, and that’s the point.

While you may be scrimping to fill your tank or your belly nowadays, there are those for whom money is no object, and they’ve always been Rolls’ bread and butter. “Demand has been incredible,” Martin Fritsches, president and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars America, told ABC News. “We have already seen hundreds of our clients visit the Bespoke design studios in Goodwood to start configuring their Spectre commission.”

The 6,559-pound coupe has a 4.4 second 0-60 time, boasts 577 horsepower, and, as you’d expect, all the usual refinements from the luxe automaker.

Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, tells ABC News, “There will be a lot of hand-raisers and it will be sold out for years. The price of these vehicles has no meaning to customers. Rolls-Royce operates on a different level than anyone else — it has guaranteed sales.”

In fact, in 2021, Rolls-Royce delivered a record 5,586 vehicles to clients around the world, a 49% increase from 2020.

Must be nice.