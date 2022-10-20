Go Go Power Rangers, indeed …

(NOTE LANGUAGE) They weren’t the real Power Rangers, but a group of waiters banded together to save the day — while dressed as the legendary heroes.

ABC affiliate KABC reports the incident happened Friday.

Twitter user @ppirapokin tweeted about the bizarre incident. “The craziest thing just happened at dinner. I’m at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn’t safe,” they wrote. “and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold.”

The story continued in a follow-up tweet: “Why are the employees dressed as power rangers you might ponder? Because this is a ramen-fusion restaurant where their main cocktail is, you guessed it, The Noka Rangers.”

“The black power ranger (the manager with a kicka** bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave. He swung at them.” The eyewitness continued to narrate and said the Yellow Ranger blocked the swing as the woman sought shelter in the restaurant’s kitchen.

“The man starts calling everyone Asian slurs & if Bruce Lee was still alive he’d kick everyone’s a**es & beelines for the kitchen,” the story continued. The author added, “Yellow Ranger grabs him by the collar to drag him out of the restaurant. Man kicks & hurls punches. A white guy yells: ‘Do you want to go to jail?'”

The man teamed up with one of his friends to fight the restaurant staff, but they were again thrown out. The police eventually arrived and took over.

“There’s no sense, moral or meaning to this story, except that I can’t believe power rangers are actually Thai? I’m grateful no guns were involved. And the food at Noka Ramen was excellent,” the tweet thread ends.