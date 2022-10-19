Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire in southwest Washington that ballooned Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Nakia Creek Fire began Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young says someone visiting Larch Mountain spotted smoke and got video on his cellphone. Young says it’s not clear in the video what the people are doing so they’re calling it a pyrotechnic and asking the public to help with tips. Officials said Wednesday the fire was the number one priority in the country because of its potential risk to life and resources it will take to put it out.