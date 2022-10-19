Seattle police student officer charged with cyberstalking

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a Seattle police student officer has been charged with cyberstalking for allegedly harassing a woman online. The Seattle Times reports Jafar Al-Salehi is accused of sending repeated messages to the woman between from November 2021 through August 2022, according to a criminal complaint. The charge he is facing is a gross misdemeanor. Al-Salehi, 22, is still in his probationary period within the department’s field training program. Police say he has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. It wasn’t immediately known if Al-Salehi has a lawyer to comment on the case.