Would you pay $1,800 for a chip bag?

The hottest accessory from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection could be duplicated with a quick trip to the grocery store and a stroll down the snack aisle — for a lot less money.

The fashion house’s “Mud Show” presentation at Paris Fashion Week debuted an official collaboration with Frito-Lay, and an unmistakable pop of yellow and red mimicking the iconic Lay’s potato chip bag in clutch form.

The graphic printed leather resembles a crinkled version of the classic chip bag design, but has a subtle bit of branding where the italicized flavor would typically be — instead of “original” or “salt and vinegar,” the clutch reads “Balenciaga.”

While an actual bag of chips is commonly sold for around $3.99, the Lay’s x Balenciaga Potato Chip Bag Clutch is rumored to be priced at $1,800, according to Hypebeast.

The hot new item is set to be released alongside the brand’s latest collection later this year.