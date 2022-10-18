Woman arrested for letting 10-year-old son get arm tattoo

Kids sometimes ask for things they shouldn’t have. Normally, it is the parents’ job to say “no” — but when a 10-year-old boy asked his easygoing mom if he could have a tattoo, she didn’t object.

And for that, she’s been arrested.

The Smoking Gun reports 33-year-old ﻿Crystal Thomas was apprehended by police for endangering the welfare of a child after a school employee noticed the ink on the boy’s forearm. Well, actually, he approached the school nurse and asked her to apply some Vaseline on his new ink.

Thomas allowed her son to get the tattoo at home. Police say the tattoo artist sought her permission before getting to work; the artist spelled out the boy’s name in “full-size block letters” on his forearm.

﻿Town of Lloyd Police Chief James Janso ﻿said of the oversized tattoo, “You would need a sleeve to cover it up.” He also said the tattoo artist is a “person of interest” because tattooing a kid is against the law. If caught, they could be charged with tattooing a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.

As for Thomas, she has been released from custody and has promised to appear in court at a later date.

In addition, her son was taken by child protective services.