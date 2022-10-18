Law student tries to creatively cheat on exam by hiding questions in plain sight

Chances are you know the phrase “hiding in plain sight.” One law student in Spain tried to employ that tactic during a super-important exam.

Metro.co.uk reports the Malaga University student etched their whole syllabus onto 11 blue Bic pens in nearly microscopic print. Unfortunately, their work was no match for a hawk-eyed observer and the pens were all confiscated.

The pens then went forgotten for a few years, until professor ﻿Yolanda de Lucchi came across them when cleaning up her work space. She took to Twitter to share a story about her creative cheater and wrote in Spanish, “Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago: criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art!”

She also shared photos of the pens.

It is unknown if the student was able to take the exam after they were busted. The professor did say the student managed to write onto the actual pens, and revealed they had replaced “the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle” and used that to scrawl their notes.

It must have taken some time to etch all those notes into a singular pen. If only they used all that precious time to actually study.