Video: 10/17 Goldendale City Council Meeting

Video courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Please subscribe to her YouTube Channel.

The Goldendale City Council met last night, one of the big things was a presentation by Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson on the County’s cost of running the District Court. As costs for everything go up, so does the cost of running the District Court. The City of Goldendale contracts with the County for these services as does the Cities of Bingen and White Salmon.

Overall costs of running the District Court is approximately $1.5 million annually. Out of total cases run through the District Court, Goldendale represents about 37% of case filings. If you cost that amount out to the City the real cost would be over $200,000. Currently the City of Goldendale is paying around $12,000. While the County realizes that the City would have a tough time with the over $200,000 figure, they would like the City to contribute about $67,000.

It was decided that this matter would be brought up during the Budget Committee meeting on Thursday night at 6pm.

There was also a healthy discussion on the parking and sight line views on West Broadway as well as a motion to look at potential changing the Open Testimony time to allow items that are not on the agenda. Both matters will continue discussion later.