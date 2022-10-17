You’ll NEVER guess what a woman wearing a D.A.R.E. tee was arrested for

If you remember the Drug Abuse Resistance Education — or D.A.R.E. program — then you’d get the irony of this arrest.

The Smoking Gun reports a woman wearing one of those iconic black D.A.R.E tee shirts was arrested for none other than drug possession. ﻿Michelle Ochoa, a 35-year-old from Texas, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over and was a little too honest with the officer.

The police report says she “openly stated” the neighboring county “had warrants” for her arrest. The officer verified her claims and noted she was wanted for failure to appear in court for — you guessed it — narcotics possession.

A search of her purse procured more drugs like Xanax — which she does not have a prescription for — and a search of the car turned up cocaine.

According to the report, police also found a scale and “several unused plastic baggies consistent with that of packaging narcotics prior to distribution.”

Ochoa was taken to the Jim Wells County jail and was photographed wearing a “D.A.R.E. Keeping Kids Off Drugs” tee in her mugshot.

The D.A.R.E program was taught in elementary schools to warn kids about the dangers of drugs.