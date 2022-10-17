Seagulls not only steal your sandwiches, they now also take selfies

Some people hail seagulls as the rats of the sky, which sounds hurtful for rat fans. But, worry no longer, it appears these birds are undergoing a PR campaign for a new moniker: in-flew-encer.

SWNS reports a seagull in Readymoney Cove beach in Cornwall, England managed to snap a selfie on a beachgoer’s phone. ﻿Victoria Clark said she had left out her phone for a time-lapse video of her romping in the waters when the bird decided to crash the take.

The seagull strut in front of the camera and then proceeded to pose for a series of photos, some of which captured it staring directly into the camera.

Clark didn’t realize she had an interloper in her time-lapse video until she reviewed the footage later. “I played it back and saw the seagull but didn’t think anything of it. It wasn’t until I uploaded it to TikTok and had to slow it down when it popped up in front of me,” she laughed. “It was like those jump scares on Facebook, it’s hilarious he looks right into the camera and then turns his face in another pose.”

Clark shared the video with her family and friends, adding, “Now it’s everyone’s screensaver because it’s so funny.”

The seagull has now provided a cash opportunity for Clark, as she has turned some of the snaps into postcards that she’s now selling.