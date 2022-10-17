Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.

During the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for the exportation of marijuana. A consent search of the cargo trailer revealed approximately 350 garbage bags containing dried, processed marijuana with a total weight of 8,850 pounds.

The driver, identified as MANUEL RODRIGUEZ PLASCENCIA (30) from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released.

OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.