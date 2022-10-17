MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale. The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.