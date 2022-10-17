Fatal Crash on Hwy 26-Wasco County

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 1:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 77.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Ford Taurus, operated by James Mahon (51) of Mineral Wells, TX, left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound blue Hyundai Ion, operated by Carla Nichols (63) of Redmond.

Mahon and Nichols both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. A canine, a young Chihuahua, in Nichols vehicle survived the crash and was cared for by passerby’s.

Hwy 26 was affected for approximately 5 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

OSP was assisted by Warm Springs Police Department and ODOT.