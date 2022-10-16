“You’re still on mute!” Company rates the most confusing work-related apps

With more employees working remotely these days, for many that means acting as your own IT department.

The website DigitalAdoption.com has noticed the trend, too, and compiled a list of the Most Confusing Office Apps. Based on (likely panicked) Google searches for the most commonly used apps, the DIY accounting software QuickBooks was deemed the most confusing office-related app.

QuickBooks generated some 68,320 searches from people looking to troubleshoot issues, and for tips and tricks on how to use it, according to Google data gathered by the website, which is designed to aid remote workers.

Coming in second place was Microsoft Excel. That old standby spreadsheet program had 49,490 searches related to it, according to Google data.

Some 44,720 queries were related to Shopify, the Canadian online selling platform, which handles transactions for brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online-only ones. Similarly, the cloud-based software Salesforce apparently has sellers scratching their heads, to the tune of 39,420 monthly searches.

Rounding out the top five Most Confusing Office Apps was Square, which lets a seller swipe credit cards from customers using a cubist dongle attached to their phone. That app sees some 34,510 searches from users in a month, according to DigitalAdoption.

Other apps that made the list were, naturally, Zoom — how millions of remote workers do their thing — and Microsoft Teams, essentially the software giant’s version of Zoom. Those two spurred 25,780, and 24,300 monthly searches from users looking for help.