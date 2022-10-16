Survey shows more than half of Americans have muted themselves on Zoom just to pass gas

Sure, we all pass gas, but that doesn’t make it any less embarrassing.

A new survey shows Americans have had 338 “close calls” with letting one slip during an inopportune time an average of nearly once per day.

The survey of 2,000 people — that, granted, was sponsored by Gas-X — showed the normal bodily function is literally, and figuratively, a pain.

In fact, 34% of the people polled said they’ve skipped social events because they’re feeling gassy.

Fifty-five percent of those polled said they’ve muted themselves on Zoom chats just to let one rip. Thankfully, they clicked the button in time because 26% say farting at work is the worst possible place to accidentally do so.



In fact, 68% say passing gas is more embarrassing than finding food in their teeth. For 49%, a stray booger in their nose is less embarrassing than letting it rip, and for 43%, accidentally floating the stray air biscuit in public is even more embarrassing than being told their zipper is down.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.