Scientists have apparently found party drugs in space

If you think we’re not alone in the universe, some scientists may have found the proof you needed.

﻿Daily Star﻿ reports scientists from the University of California Riverside found a peculiar substance in space — nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas. This discovery, they say, could be proof that aliens not only exist, but they like to party.

So, how did these scientists find the substance deep in space? It was an attempt to find other signs of life; scientists felt that searching for nitrous oxide could lead to a habitable planet.

“Fewer researchers have seriously considered nitrous oxide, but we think that may be a mistake,” UCR astrobiologist Eddie Schwieterman said in a statement.

His team crunched the numbers and used a model to find planets with nitrous oxide-rich atmospheres.

Well, they found deep space laughing gas — but they aren’t yet sure of its origins. So, maybe there’s an alien party bus we have yet to spot.

Only time will tell …