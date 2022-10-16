Oregon State tops Washington State 24-10 behind Gulbranson

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — With Ben Gulbranson making his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State, the Beavers relied heavily on their running game and defense in a 24-10 victory over Washington State. Good strategy. Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) rushed for 203 yards and Jack Colletto ran for two short touchdowns in handing Washington State (4-3, 1-3) its third loss in four games. The Cougars relied almost exclusively on the arm of quarterback Cameron Ward, who threw 54 passes in the game. A 50-yard run off left tackle by Damien Martinez to the 4-yard line late in the third quarter set up Colletto’s 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead.