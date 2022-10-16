Elon Musk making a mint with his celebrity perfume: Burnt Hair

They used to say a great salesman “could sell ice to Eskimos,” but Elon Musk might update that adage: He’s reportedly cleared a million bucks selling his own celebrity perfume, Burnt Hair.

And it’s not just a clever name: The Tesla and SpaceX founder — who recently changed his Twitter bio to read “Perfume Salesman” — promises the $100-a-bottle stuff smells as advertised.

The website describes the celebrity scent as “the essence of repugnant desire” and notes it’s “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

Incidentally, the perfume is kind of a variation in theme. It’s meant as a way to raise money for Musk’s The Boring Company — as was the limited-edition “Not A Flamethrower” flamethrowers, of which he reportedly sold 20,000 at $500 apiece.

Page Six reports Elon has sold $1 million worth of the cologne so far.

The Boring Company is Musk’s project that has dug tunnels in several areas, including under the Las Vegas Convention Center, “with zero road closures and zero attendee disturbances.”