Survey shows 1 in 5 dating less because of inflation

With the economy in rough shape and inflation at its highest point in decades, a new survey shows it’s not only taking a toll on people’s bottom lines, but on their love lives as well.

Lending Tree polled 1,578 Americans to see how they were holding up in the “getting out there” department, and 1 in 5 said they simply can’t afford to date as much as they might because of inflation.

No surprise, then, that 77% admitted dating would be easier if they had more money. Eighty-three percent of men felt that way compared to 73% of women, according to the poll.

On a related note, the poll also revealed more than half of the male respondents think the man should pay on a date with the opposite sex. Just 26% of women feel the daters should split the tab.

Thirty-two percent of respondents say they’d still take somebody out if they couldn’t afford it — with more men than women willing to get into debt to date. In fact, millennials were among those most likely to go into debt because of their dating habits.

The survey also revealed that 6% of Americans have had their credit card declined on a date. Those who earn more don’t have to worry about that, of course: The poll also showed those with salaries ranging from $75K through six figures a year have the best chance to snag that coveted second date.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.