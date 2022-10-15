San Jose Fire Department under fire for viral video of stripper exiting fire truck

The San Jose Fire Department is investigating a now-viral video of a stripper — wearing nothing but a bikini and platform stilettos — exiting one of its fire trucks and walking into the Pink Poodle strip club.

The video was uploaded by the @sanjosefoos Instagram account, which captioned the nighttime video with two sobbing emojis. The video sees the bikini-clad woman opening the back passenger side door before getting out of the vehicle — which had its lights flashing — and walking into the club.

KTVU reached out to the department regarding the video and the department’s chief, Robert Sapien Jr., responded, “An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video.”

The video seemingly captures inappropriate behavior that violates the San Jose city code of ethics. Sapien told KTVU that “appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter.”

Mayor Sam Liccardo said more must be done. “If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll,” he told the outlet. “We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team.”

It is not known what the fire truck was doing at the establishment, but ﻿Vince Grimaldi, who owns a business next to the Pink Poodle, said he saw the whole thing. “What do you say? I mean, my mouth dropped. And she had no clothes on. And what is she doing inside the fire truck? … Somebody is in trouble,” he said.

He added people need answers and wondered, “Is this what our tax dollars are for?”