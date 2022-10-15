Just in time for Halloween: the Most Haunted Cities in America

If handing out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters isn’t your thing, how about spending the spooky season visiting the Most Haunted Cities in America?

Travel and Leisure has dropped that exact ranking: New Orleans comes out on top “with dozens of reportedly haunted places,” including Faulkner House Books, the Old Absinthe House and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, said to be the home of “hundreds” of specters.

Coming in second place was Chicago, Illinois, which is home to the Iroquois Theater. The building is reportedly visited by some of the 103 folks who perished in a disastrous 1903 blaze. The site of the notorious Valentine’s Day Massacre is also said to be full of ghosts, as is the site of serial killer H.H. Holmes‘ now-demolished “Murder Castle.”

Savannah, Georgia, came in third, thanks in no small part to the ghostly happenings at the Moon River Brewing Company — said to be the most-haunted location in the Peach State.

In fourth place on Travel and Leisure‘s list was St. Augustine, Florida, home to St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum, where a group of girls drowned in the 1870s — and reportedly never left the place.

Rounding out the top five was Portland, Oregon. The Rose City’s most-haunted place is reportedly the Shanghai Tunnels, through which kidnapped people were trafficked and later forced to work on ships headed overseas.

Happy haunting!