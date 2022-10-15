Couple faces the music after spending $10.5 million that was accidentally sent to their bank account

Chances are if you wake up to see a large sum of money in your bank account, it’s a big mistake. One couple, however, thought they won a contest and decided to spend the over $10 million that wound up in their bank account.

The Guardian reports Thevamanogari Manivel and partner Jatinder Singh went on a shopping spree after $10.5 million showed up in their account — and now they’re facing jail time. Basically, it was an erroneous cryptocurrency refund that was supposed to be about $100.

The two claimed they thought they won a contest from Crypto.com. The company had no idea it had accidentally refunded someone $10 million until it did an audit. It was determined that a worker entered the wrong number into an Excel spreadsheet and the money went to the Australian couple.

The couple went wild, buying four houses and sending $4 million to a Malaysian bank account, as well as buying vehicles, gifts and furniture.

Singh claimed he thought he won a Crypto.com competition; Manivel tried fleeing the country and was caught with $11,000 in cash.

They have been charged with theft from Commonwealth Bank, among other charges. Manivel has since been released on bail.

They have paid back most of the funds, with about $3 million in outstanding, unpaid balances.