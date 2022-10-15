Bray Watch: Sheriff’s office unleashes the puns with donkey rescue post

An escaped donkey gave several deputies in Virginia a giggle fit when they reported the rescue on social media.

Titling the recent romp “Bray Watch,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook, “We will have to be careful with this release to stay out of Facebook Jail, but you should still get a kick out of it! An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call ‘Donkey Hote,’ was rescued early this morning and returned home.”

Authorities included a photo of the escaped animal being led away by an officer, identified as Deputy A.J. Deasy.

“At 1:03 a.m. the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center received an a-mule-sing call for a donkey walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road. We can guess the dispatcher wondered if this was a prank call,” the post continued. “Imagine being the deputy assigned this call..he must have thought hee-halways gets the weird ones.”

The department said Deasy “remained as mule as a cucumber and used his brayin power” to help capture the escaped donkey. “In a dramatic twist of the childhood game ‘Pin the Tail on the Donkey,’ it became ‘Return the Donkey to the Pen!’ We won’t burro you with all the de-tails, but the donkey was reunited with his owner in stable condition. We hope and bray he doesn’t escape again.”

Residents have since applauded the department for its “HEE-haw-RO-IC work,” a pun conjured up by one of the page’s followers.