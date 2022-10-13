Store owner makes plea for return of skeleton arm

A Cambridge, Massachusetts restaurant is turning to the public to help them retrieve a skeleton arm that was stolen from their fall decorations.

“Please help us catch the two who destroyed our skeleton last night October 4th at 12:00 am,” The restaurant, Wusong Road, wrote alongside surveillance video that shows a woman tear the arm off of the 12-foot skeleton decoration and run off.

“The two were in Harvard Square in obviously looks like they had dined in Harvard Square,” the post continued. “If you know that they dined somewhere please let me know so we can figure out who these two people are and get our arm back!”

The restaurant added that they are offering a $100 certificate to their restaurant as a reward.

The owner, Jason Doo, shared with ABC affiliate WCVB that he hopes to raise awareness that restaurants are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and that theft and vandalism only make it harder.

“The up-front costs have been high for things like this and you hope that they’re one-time expenses. Your accountant doesn’t want to see ’12-foot skeleton’ multiple times on a line item,” Doo said. “So we’re hoping that an expense like this would last multiple years.”