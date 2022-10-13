Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.