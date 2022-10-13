Man blasts vulgar music to make kids stop playing instruments on playground

If you lived next to a playground that installed musical instruments for kids to try day in and day out, would you lose your cool?

Patch reports this happened in Orland Park, Illinois, but instead of getting mad a man decided to make parents clutch their pearls. The anonymous Streamstown Court homeowner lives next to the Prairie Elementary School playground, which added musical installments in 2020.

He said his quality of life suffered — as did his remote job — from the constant noise, and he begged city and school officials to move the instruments.

His requests allegedly fell on deaf ears, so he took matters into his own hands. When the kids began making a racket he whipped out his boombox and played “adult” songs. But, he was smart about it and kept the noise level within the village code.

So, when police were called, they couldn’t do anything since he technically wasn’t breaking any rules.

The man continued playing the vulgar music until the school removed the musical instruments — all except for a bell. In turn, the anonymous homeowner stopped playing the suggestive songs. He said he is now talking with the school about resolutions.

“We just wanted someone to listen,” he explained to the outlet, adding, “and now they are.”