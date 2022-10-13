Love out of this world: Woman scammed out of $30K for astronaut to return to Earth and marry her

A woman has sought out the help of authorities after a person claiming to be a Russian astronaut stuck in space scammed her out of $4.4 million yen or about 30,000 U.S. dollars.

According to Kyodo News, police said that a 65-year-old woman located in central Japan had developed a relationship with the suspect on a social networking site, where they claimed to be working at the International Space Station and needed money to return home to marry her.

The money the suspect asked for was to cover expenses for a rocket and “landing fees” on Earth. After more requests for money, the woman sought out authorities, who are currently investigating the situation.