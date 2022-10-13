Can the produce aisle bear fruit for your love life?

There was a bit on Seinfeld where Jerry called the produce aisle of the grocery store a “very provocative area. A lot of melonsand shapes. Everyone’s squeezing and smelling.”

A new dating trend shows he wasn’t far off.

According to Australia’s News.com, a “secret dating code” centering on the fruit in a person’s cart, can signal if you’re ready to mingle.

Brittany Hockley, a veteran of Australia’s version of The Bachelor, talked about it on the Life Uncut podcast that she co-hosts with fellow Bachelor alumna Laura Byrne.

“You have to get a trolley and you go to the fruit aisle,” she explained. “If you pick up a bunch of bananas, if they are upright, so the curves facing up in the top trolley, this means you are single.”

“Now if you just want to buy bananas but you’re not looking, you turn them the other way down – so that means you are not open,” she continued.

Also a signal? The humble pineapple.

“If you have a pineapple, upside down in your trolley, you are telling everybody that you are a swinger and you are open to swinging,” Hockley said.

Oh, and if you want to be even less subtle, drop a peach into the cart of someone who’s caught your eye, she added.

Just make sure their bananas are up.