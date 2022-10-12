Soccer net scores 8-point buck

With hunting season around the corner, hunters now have a new rival for the prize deer — a soccer net.

The Fairfield Fire Department said on Facebook the eight-point buck got tangled up in a soccer net in Fairfield, Connecticut, and it was a full team effort to free the creature.

Apparently, the buck only made its situation worse once its antlers got caught in the net, so a bunch of guys had to rescue it. Not only did animal control get involved, so did the local police and firefighters to get control of the frightened deer.

The deer had to be covered in a blanket and held down by several people as a group of men cut away at the net.

Fortunately, the buck was released from the net and got away unharmed.