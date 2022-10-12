House goes on sale for $150 million in the Hamptons

Do you have $150 million lying around? If you said yes, we have a house in the Hamptons we’d like to sell you.

KIRO reports the mansion, called “La Dune,” went up for sale in Southampton and stands to be the most expensive slice of real estate in the area. Finding a buyer, however, is proving to be tricky.

Apparently owner ﻿Louise Blouin, who is an art collector and magazine publisher, has been trying to offload the property for quite some time. At one point, Blouin nearly went into foreclosure trying to maintain the 4-acre lot.

So, why is this piece of real estate so pricey? For starters, you get two mansions in the deal. That also means double the swimming pools and other amenities.

Now, if only they could find a buyer …

Other luxury perks include a sunken tennis court, soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens, private theaters, recreation rooms with a pool table and private gyms. Oh, and the lot is set right on the beach, so in addition to offering panoramic beach views, there are several bedrooms that face the ocean.