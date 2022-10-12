Driver’s laser pointing causes his own accident

A man who allegedly caused his own collision by shining a laser pointer into the eyes of another driver he felt was driving too slow also led to a run-in with San Berardino, California police.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, claims 46-year-old Scott Socea was driving along Highway 138 in Phelan a little after midnight, according to KTLA.

The victim told deputies that Socea was driving behind her when he allegedly felt she was driving too slow.

Socea then reportedly passed the woman’s car, pulled in front of her and stepped on his brakes. The woman flashed her headlights at Socea, who responded by shining a green laser directly in the woman’s eyes behind him. Blinded by the light, the woman rear-ended him.

No injuries were reported. Socea is scheduled to appear at the San Bernardino County Superior Court at a future date.