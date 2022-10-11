Studies say time-restricted eating could hold the key to better health

The saying goes, “You are what you eat,” but a pair of new studies could see that old saw changed to “You are when you eat.”

The studies, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, showed that time-restricted eating — that is only allowing yourself to eat in a certain window during a 24-hour day — can hold the key to better health.

It’s a paradigm familiar to those who advocate for so-called “intermittent fasting”: Basically, you set a boundary during the day during which you can eat. When the window closes, so does your pie hole, until the next day.

One study, out of the University of California, San Diego, analyzed 137 firefighters who agreed to only eating in a 10-hour window: as intermittent fasting goes, it was determined to be a schedule that was easier to follow. After 12 weeks, the participants saw a reduction in bad cholesterol and enjoyed better blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

By contrast, higher levels of these markers could put one at risk for heart disease.

The second study, conducted by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, honed in on the best time for such a window.

It determined that the earlier you start feeding, the better. The researchers determined that eating later in the day makes one feel hungrier after their feeding window is closed.

What’s more, eating later in the day — whether you’re intermittent fasting or not — decreases your energy overall and makes it easier to gain weight because it triggers fat storage and reduces your body’s temperature.