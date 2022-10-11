“It’s that time of year again”: National forest warns of flocks of sheep snarling traffic

Don’t you hate it when you’re already late to work and you find yourself slammed in bumper to bumper traffic? Well, people in Utah deal with a different kind of traffic jam — one that’s filled with sheep.

The Manti-La Sal National Forest Twitter shared a video of the bizarre but common traffic conditions that plague their streets. “Monday morning traffic jams are the worst,” the page joked and showed a video of a swarm of bell-collared sheep lubering around a vehicle.

The sheep herd spans into the horizon with barely an end in sight as the sound of jingling bells grows louder.

“It’s that time of year again where livestock is on the move throughout the forest,” the account warned. “Please make sure to take your time, especially around those blind turns, and be respectful if you come across people & animals on the road.”

So, take this as a heads up so you don’t have a baa-d time driving around the Manti-La Sal National Forest.