On October 9th, 2022 Officers with HRPD performed a high risk stop of a vehicle which was taken in an armed carjacking and assault. Two suspects were taken into custody and charged with various gun related crimes and multiple warrants. Recovered during the arrest was the suspected firearm used in the alleged crime. Your HRPD Officers remain vigilant and are properly trained to handle intense situations like this where no one was injured and a peaceful resolution was the outcome.

Photo from HR Police Facebook page