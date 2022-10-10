That would have been an awfully long way down…

Does New York City have an honest to goodness superhero?

A man was filmed calmly jumping between the awnings of a high rise building — much like a fictional superhero — in the city’s financial district. Video was captured by film director Erik Ljung,and based off his bewildered commentary, it doesn’t appear to be for any upcoming movie.

Basically, it was a well-dressed man who appears to be talking on the telephone before he springs from awning to awning. He eventually reaches his destination and scurries through an open window. The camera then pans out, showing that he did all this while 23 stories up in the air — in the heavy wind and rain.

One man’s voice in the video may have best summed up what was going on when he says, “When the molly hits.”

“I have no idea what dude was doing. He was already hopping around from awning to awning when we first saw him,” Ljung explains in the video caption. “It was wet out and he was wearing dress shoes. We were all watching like [shock emoji]. This is right next to the 911 memorial on West St.”

The daredevil’s identity has not yet been revealed.