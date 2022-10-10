Take a trip to catch some Z’s: “Sleep tourism” gains traction

While vacationing, you might have noticed there’s no sleep like one on a comfy hotel bed, but now, sleep is becoming the very reason some are traveling.

CNN Travel is noting a boom of so-called Sleep Travel, wherein bleary-eyed folks are seeking new destinations just to catch some Z’s.

Sadly, it’s a growth industry: The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine has reported that 40% of more than 2,500 adults in a recent survey said their sleep quality has nose-dived since the pandemic began.

Some hotel chains are happy to fill the gap: For example, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts launched a chain of 20 participating establishments called the Alchemy of Sleep, at which “guests can opt for a one-night ‘Dreamscape’ or extend from two to five nights for a ‘Sleep Transformation'” designed to reboot your snoozing skills.

The Park Hyatt New York has its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite, which offers a “personalized, restorative… experience” that “offers the perfect blend of comfort and function, designed to provide a restful night’s sleep.”

Hotel Zedwell in London is claiming to be the city’s “first sleep-centric hotel” complete with soundproof rooms and other amenities designed for shut-eye. Its website describes the establishment as “The Hotel you check in to tune out.” To that end, the website adds, “…there are no distractions in the rooms, such as TV and electronics, to improve your sleep quality.”