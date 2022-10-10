Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Bautista, of Queens, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed the border into northern New York in July 2018. He was arraigned Tuesday in Albany on the federal smuggling charge and released pending trial. An email seeking comment was sent to his lawyer. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as injurious to humans.